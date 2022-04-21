Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Square, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Square in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Square’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get Square alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Square from $275.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $221.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.22.

Square stock opened at $114.52 on Thursday. Square has a 52 week low of $82.72 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.43 billion, a PE ratio of 369.42 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.29.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Square’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $987,818.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $379,997.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,221,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,542 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Square during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Square by 58.8% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Square in the third quarter worth $40,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Square (Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.