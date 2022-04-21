Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for F.N.B. Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for F.N.B. in a report released on Wednesday, April 20th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the bank will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, F.N.B. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in F.N.B. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in F.N.B. by 0.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 106,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 23.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 73,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

