Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for New Gold Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for New Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get New Gold alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NGD. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of New Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.41.

TSE NGD opened at C$2.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 8.85. New Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.29 and a 52 week high of C$2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.02.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$255.43 million for the quarter.

About New Gold (Get Rating)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.