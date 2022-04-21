Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 18th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $509.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.37.

NYSE:NEX opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $11.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 2.42.

In other news, major shareholder Alamo Frac Holdings, Llc sold 454,600 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $3,886,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Joseph Mckie sold 124,987 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $1,082,387.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,075,663 shares of company stock valued at $9,487,666. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 385.7% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,448 shares during the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

