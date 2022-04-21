Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Sun Life Financial Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.18 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.39. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $7.02 EPS.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SLF. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$72.42.

Shares of SLF opened at C$68.23 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$62.00 and a 1-year high of C$74.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27, a current ratio of 11.91 and a quick ratio of 11.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$68.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$69.64.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.53. The business had revenue of C$13 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.