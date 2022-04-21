Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Yamana Gold Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yamana Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Yamana Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, CSFB set a $5.25 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

NYSE:AUY opened at $6.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.43. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $503.80 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 7.99%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

