Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Centerra Gold Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Centerra Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.
Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$316.57 million for the quarter.
Shares of CG opened at C$12.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.66. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$8.21 and a one year high of C$13.52. The company has a market cap of C$3.86 billion and a PE ratio of -7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.51.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently -11.67%.
About Centerra Gold (Get Rating)
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
