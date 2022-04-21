Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Centerra Gold Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Centerra Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$316.57 million for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CG. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.65.

Shares of CG opened at C$12.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.66. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$8.21 and a one year high of C$13.52. The company has a market cap of C$3.86 billion and a PE ratio of -7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently -11.67%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

