Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for April 21st (AA, ARCT, BGA, BHLB, BXBLY, CACI, CMA, CNX, CVX, DANOY)

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $84.00 price target on the stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $86.00.

Bega Cheese (ASX:BGA)

was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. They currently have 5.15 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of 5.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $29.00.

Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to an underperform rating.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $19.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $165.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $160.00.

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating. Kepler Capital Markets currently has $142.00 target price on the stock.

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) was downgraded by analysts at Eight Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $200.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Marriott have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company is benefiting from its focus on expansion initiatives, digital innovation and the loyalty program. Also, it is gaining from the reopening of the international borders and leniency in travel restrictions. Also, recovery in in business transient and group demand bode well. With global trends improving, the company expects the recovery momentum to continue in the upcoming periods as well. However, coronavirus related woes persists. Due to the same, the company failed to provide earnings and RevPAR guidance for 2022. Although RevPAR is improving sequentially, it is still well below the pre-pandemic level. Earnings estimates for 2022, have declined in the past 30 days, depicting analysts concern regarding the stock growth potential.”

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $90.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $85.00.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Mitie Group plc provides strategic outsourcing services. The company’s operating segment includes Soft FM, Hard FM, Property Management and Healthcare. Soft FM segment includes cleaning and environmental services, security, catering and front of house services. Hard FM segment includes technical, building maintenance and energy services. Property management segment provides repair and maintenance services in the social housing market. Healthcare segment provides care at home for people who need help and support due to illness, infirmity or disability. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Guernsey, Jersey, Germany, France, Finland, Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands, Spain, Poland, Switzerland, Belgium, Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. Mitie Group plc is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Materion Corporation, formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries is engaged in the production and supply of high-performance engineered materials in the United States and internationally. Products offered by the Company comprise precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems. Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. “

Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. engages in the production and sale of chemicals and petrochemical products. Its activities are structured in three production chains: Chlorine-Vinyl Chain, involved in the manufacture of plasticizers and phthalic anhydride; Fluorine Chain, focused on the extraction of fluorspar and its transformation into acid grade, metallurgical grade and hydrofluoric acid; and Integral Solutions, specialized in the production of PVC pipe systems, connections and plastic accessories, as well as geo-systems, such as geo-textiles and geo-drains. The Company serves construction and civil infrastructure, water supply and basic sanitation, power generation, transportation, communication, health care, and other industries. Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Tlalnepantla, Mexico. “

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Nordic American Tankers operates one of the largest fleets of Suezmax tankers in the world. The fleet consists of 24 Suezmax tankers, including 2 newbuilds. “

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was downgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $280.00 price target on the stock.

National Grid (LON:NG) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a hold rating. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 1,210 ($15.74) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,100 ($14.31).

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was downgraded by analysts at Investec to a buy rating.

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nongfu Spring (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $43.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $47.00.

Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating. Kepler Capital Markets currently has $260.00 target price on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $188.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NXP Semiconductors is driven by a strong demand environment across the end markets. It continues to benefit from strong position in secular growth markets including automotive, industrial & IoT, and communications infrastructure. Its safety products for advanced driver assistance systems have been gaining momentum. Also, rising 5G network deployments are driving communication business growth. Further, growing adoption of NXP’s offerings, product design wins and strength in infrastructure remain positives. Solid momentum in RF power for base stations remains a tailwind. However, uncertainties related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic remain headwinds. Further, softness in the mobile market is a concern. Also, mounting expenses and a leveraged balance sheet are risks. The stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Organon is a healthcare company. It focuses on the health of women throughout their lives. Organon is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J. “

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OMV AG) is an Austria-based integrated oil and gas company. It operates through two segments: Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment focuses on the exploration, development and production of oil and gas in three core regions: Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), the North Sea, as well as the Middle East and Africa. The Downstream segment comprises two business units: Downstream Oil, that operates around 3,800 filling stations in approximately 10 countries, refineries in Austria and Germany, both of which feature integrated petrochemical production, as well as the Petrobrazi refinery in Romania, which processes predominantly Romanian crude oil, and Downstream Gas, that focuses on gas trade and sales, as well as owns a pipeline network and gas storage facilities in Austria. “

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PGT INDUSTRIES pioneered the U.S. impact-resistant window and door industry and today is the nation’s leading manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors. PGT is also one of the largest window and door manufacturers in the United States. The company’s total line of custom windows and doors is now available throughout the eastern United States, the Gulf Coast and in a growing international market, which includes the Caribbean, South America and Australia. PGT’s product line includes PGT Aluminum and Vinyl Windows and Doors; WinGuard Impact-Resistant Windows and Doors; PGT Architectural Systems; and Eze-Breeze Sliding Panels. PGT Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of PGT, Inc. “

PROS (NYSE:PRO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “PROS Holdings, Inc. a world leader in Pricing and Revenue Optimization Software, today announced that the underwriters of its initial public offering have exercised in full their over-allotment option. PROS is a leading provider of pricing and revenue optimization software products, specializing in price analytics, price execution, and price optimization. By using PROS’ software products, companies gain insight into their pricing strategies, identify pricing-based profit leaks, optimize their pricing decision making and improve their business processes and financial performance. PROS’ software products implement advanced pricing science, which includes operations research, forecasting and statistics. PROS also provides a range of services that include analyzing a company’s current pricing processes and implementing software products to improve pricing performance “

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) was downgraded by analysts at DBS Vickers from a buy rating to a hold rating. DBS Vickers currently has 7,600.00 target price on the stock.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$2.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$2.75.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating.

Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Redbox is an entertainment company. It offer digital streaming service which provides both ad supported and paid movies from Hollywood studios and content partners, as well as channels of free ad supported streaming television. Redbox, formerly known as Seaport Global Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Resideo Technologies Inc. provides critical comfort and security solutions primarily in residential environments and distributor of low-voltage and security products. Resideo Technologies Inc. is based in GOLDEN VALLEY, United States. “

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a hold rating. The firm currently has $88.00 target price on the stock.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “REDWOOD TRUST INC. is a self-advised and self-managed real estate investment trust. It specializes in acquiring and managing real estate mortgage assets which may be acquired as whole loans or as mortgage securities reperesenting interest in or obligations backed by pools of mortgage loans. “

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is a clinical-stage dermatology company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its product candidates include VERED for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea, TWIN and SIRS-T for the treatment of acne vulgaris, which are in its clinical stage. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is based in Israel. “

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Flex Pharma Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $110.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $150.00.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $49.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $62.00.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

AT&T (NYSE:T) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AT&T is struggling with a steady decline in its legacy telephony Internet and wireline services. High-speed Internet revenues are also contracting due to a decline in the legacy digital subscriber line. As the company tries to woo customers with discounts, its margins tend to fall. AT&T must build upon its recent market momentum to improve its value proposition across all of its customer segments. Spectrum crisis in a saturated wireless market and ongoing cord-cutting are other challenges. The company has a huge debt burden and appears to be under pressure to meet its financial obligations. Intense competition and pricing pressure in the wireless market affect AT&T’s bottom-line growth. However, the company is expected to benefit from investments to deliver 5G capabilities for new use cases to its expanding customer base.”

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have C$19.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$26.00.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Theratechnologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapeutic peptide products with an emphasis on growth-hormone releasing factor peptides. It’s main product EGRIFTA is used for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy which is marketed primarily in the United States, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Theratechnologies, Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “TRI Pointe Group, Inc. is involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company’s operating portfolio includes Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia. TRI Pointe Group, Inc., formerly known as Tri Pointe Homes, Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “The Trade Desk, Inc. is a provider of technology platform for advertising. The company through self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers create, manage and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns which includes display, video, audio, native and social, on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices and connected TV. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe and Asia. The Trade Desk, Inc. is headquartered in Ventura, CA. “

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $50.00 target price on the stock.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “USA Truck, Inc. is engaged in the transportation of general commodity freight in interstate and foreign commerce. They hold authority to transport and does transport freight between all points in the continental United States, other than intrastate, and between all points in the U.S., and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. “

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Visteon Corp. operates as an automotive supplier engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of innovative climate, electronic, interior and lighting products for vehicle manufacturers. Products offered by the Company includes climate systems, powertrain control systems, engine induction systems, cockpit modules, front and rear lighting systems, engine management systems, and electronic products comprising integrated solutions, audio and infotainment, analog/digital instrument cluster, displays, control panel. Markets served by the Company include original equipment manufacturers and automotive aftermarket. Visteon Corp. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a hold rating. The firm currently has $4.90 price target on the stock.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Exagen Inc. is engaged in transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases. It developed and commercialises testing products under AVISE brand. Exagen Inc. is based in Vista, California. “

