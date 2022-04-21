Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for April 21st (AAMC, AAU, ACU, ADS, AKBA, ATHA, BLNK, CETX, CHPT, DRRX)

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, April 21st:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA). Berenberg Bank issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK). The firm issued a hold rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK). Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. issued a hold rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT). Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT). They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $3,600.00 target price on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF). Berenberg Bank issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Piaggio & C. (OTCMKTS:PIAGF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Santhera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SPHDF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $1,250.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN). Lake Street Capital issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.