Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for April 21st (AAMC, AAU, ACU, ADS, AKBA, ATHA, BLNK, CETX, CHPT, DRRX)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, April 21st:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Acme United (NYSE:ACU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA). Berenberg Bank issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK). The firm issued a hold rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK). Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. issued a hold rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT). Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT). They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $3,600.00 target price on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF). Berenberg Bank issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Piaggio & C. (OTCMKTS:PIAGF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Santhera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SPHDF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $1,250.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN). Lake Street Capital issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

