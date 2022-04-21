Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

Shares of ELS stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,932. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.56. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $67.50 and a 12-month high of $88.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.63.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.25). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $360.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

