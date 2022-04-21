Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) & WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU) Head-To-Head Survey

Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) and WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Esports Technologies and WOWI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esports Technologies $170,000.00 371.68 -$15.20 million N/A N/A WOWI N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WOWI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Esports Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Esports Technologies and WOWI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esports Technologies -292.45% -95.01% -58.35% WOWI N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Esports Technologies and WOWI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esports Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 WOWI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Esports Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 304.49%. Given Esports Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Esports Technologies is more favorable than WOWI.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.0% of Esports Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Esports Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of WOWI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Esports Technologies (Get Rating)

Esports Technologies, Inc. develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on esports and competitive gaming. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP. It also provides iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting. Esports Technologies, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About WOWI (Get Rating)

WOWI, Inc., an early-stage company, engages in the business of licensing technology and intellectual property to operators and businesses in the legal cannabis industry in the United States. The company also provides packaging and labeling, as well as equipment and real property leasing services to various companies. In addition, it offers a plethora of consulting services, including proper business structure and management services in the legal cannabis space serving cultivations, growers, extractors, and dispensaries that operate legally in states that has legal medicinal and/or recreational legislation. The company is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

