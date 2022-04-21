essensys (LON:ESYS) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

essensys (LON:ESYS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 270 ($3.51) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 181.25% from the company’s current price.

ESYS stock opened at GBX 96 ($1.25) on Thursday. essensys has a one year low of GBX 68.55 ($0.89) and a one year high of GBX 310 ($4.03). The firm has a market cap of £61.81 million and a PE ratio of -15.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 124.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 221.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.70.

In other essensys news, insider Mark Furness acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £148,000 ($192,557.90).

essensys plc provides software-as-a-service platforms and on-demand cloud services to the workspace industry in the United Kingdom and the United States of America. The company's products include Connect, a software platform for multi-site operators that provide, manage, and monitor mission-critical infrastructure services in real-time; and Operate, an end-to-end solution for multi-site workspace operators for managing day-to-day operations.

