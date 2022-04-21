Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.07.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,374.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 231.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.98. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $23.72 and a twelve month high of $32.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 41.58% and a return on equity of 4.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 128.40%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

