Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.05.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.68. 22,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,846,682. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.93. Etsy has a one year low of $104.71 and a one year high of $307.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.64.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $308,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $6,058,677.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,975 shares of company stock worth $16,251,348 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Etsy by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Etsy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 291,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,554,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Etsy by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 14,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.