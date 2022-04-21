EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) PT Raised to $57.00

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Maxim Group from $50.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s previous close.
EDRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised EuroDry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.
NASDAQ:EDRY opened at $39.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. EuroDry has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $40.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.21.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in EuroDry by 72.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in EuroDry by 4.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in EuroDry by 17.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 41,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EuroDry by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in EuroDry in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. 17.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About EuroDry (Get Rating)
EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk carriers comprising four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.
