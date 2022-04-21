EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) PT Raised to $57.00

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Maxim Group from $50.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s previous close.

EDRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised EuroDry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:EDRY opened at $39.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. EuroDry has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $40.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.21.

EuroDry ( NASDAQ:EDRY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EuroDry had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 48.34%. The business had revenue of $22.32 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that EuroDry will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in EuroDry by 72.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in EuroDry by 4.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in EuroDry by 17.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 41,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EuroDry by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in EuroDry in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. 17.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk carriers comprising four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

