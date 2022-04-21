Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Price Target Raised to €102.90 at Morgan Stanley

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €98.70 ($106.13) to €102.90 ($110.65) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Euronext in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Euronext in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Euronext has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.45.

Get Euronext alerts:

EUXTF opened at $88.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.89. Euronext has a 1-year low of $84.46 and a 1-year high of $121.53.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.