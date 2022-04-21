Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Eutelsat Communications S.A. a satellite operator. Its satellites broadcasts television channels to cable and satellite homes. The Company’s satellites also serves fixed and mobile telecommunications services, TV contribution markets, corporate networks, and broadband markets for Internet Service Providers and for transport, maritime and in-flight markets. Eutelsat’s broadband subsidiary, Skylogic, markets and operates access to high speed Internet services through teleports that serve enterprises, local communities, government agencies and aid organizations. Eutelsat Communications S.A. is headquartered in Paris, France. “
EUTLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €13.00 ($13.98) to €11.70 ($12.58) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €14.00 ($15.05) to €13.00 ($13.98) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.53.
About Eutelsat Communications
Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites for the digital communications markets. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions.
