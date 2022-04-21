Eventbrite (EB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Eventbrite to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Eventbrite has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 74.86%. The firm had revenue of $59.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Eventbrite to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

NYSE EB opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.24. Eventbrite has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.84.

In other news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 27,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $429,545.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Eventbrite by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Eventbrite by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Eventbrite by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eventbrite by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,640,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Eventbrite by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 11,551 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Eventbrite Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.