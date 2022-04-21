Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC) versus Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Financial Review

Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC – Get Rating) and Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Evercel and Manhattan Scientifics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evercel N/A N/A N/A Manhattan Scientifics N/A -159.31% -78.36%

0.1% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Evercel has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Scientifics has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Evercel and Manhattan Scientifics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evercel 0 0 0 0 N/A Manhattan Scientifics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Evercel and Manhattan Scientifics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evercel $45.08 million 1.10 $1.12 million N/A N/A Manhattan Scientifics $50,000.00 140.72 -$3.64 million N/A N/A

Evercel has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Scientifics.

About Evercel (Get Rating)

Evercel, Inc., through its interest in Printronix Holding Corporation, designs and manufactures printers and related consumables for various industrial printing applications worldwide. The company provides multi-technology supply chain printing solutions for various industries, including manufacturing, transportation and logistics, retail distribution, food and beverages distribution, and pharmaceutical distribution. Its line matrix printers are used in various applications, such as labeling and inventory management, build sheets, invoicing, manifests and bills of lading, and reporting. The company offers its products directly to end-users, as well as through channel partners, such as dealers and distributors. Evercel, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Manhattan Scientifics (Get Rating)

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc., a technology incubator, develops and commercializes life-enhancing technologies in the United States. It develops technologies in the areas of nano-technologies and nano-medicine. The company was formerly known as Grand Enterprises, Inc. Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in New York, New York.

