EVERTEC (EVTC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect EVERTEC to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. EVERTEC has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.470-$2.560 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.47-$2.56 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect EVERTEC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EVTC opened at $40.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average of $44.21. EVERTEC has a 52-week low of $37.39 and a 52-week high of $51.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $80,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 47,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $1,782,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,341 shares of company stock worth $8,080,318 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

