EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $40.99 on Thursday. EVERTEC has a 52-week low of $37.39 and a 52-week high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.99.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The business had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EVERTEC will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 29,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $1,177,725.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,858.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Castillo Rodrigo Del sold 15,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $601,429.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,341 shares of company stock worth $8,080,318 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVTC. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVERTEC Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.