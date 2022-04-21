EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Now Covered by Analysts at Tudor Pickering

Equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EVGO. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

Shares of EVGO stock opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71. EVgo has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $19.59.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVGO. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth $28,720,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the fourth quarter worth $25,123,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth $14,089,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of EVgo by 9,319.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,612,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,382 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of EVgo by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,991,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,481 shares during the period. 9.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

