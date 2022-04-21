EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Now Covered by Analysts at Tudor Pickering

Equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on EVGO. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.29.
Shares of EVGO stock opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71. EVgo has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $19.59.
EVgo Company Profile (Get Rating)
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EVgo (EVGO)
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.