EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Research Coverage Started at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Investment analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Capital One Financial lowered EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVgo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

NYSE EVGO opened at $10.53 on Thursday. EVgo has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $19.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of EVgo by 1,064.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in EVgo in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 9.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

