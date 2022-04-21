EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Research Coverage Started at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Investment analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.95% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Capital One Financial lowered EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVgo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.
NYSE EVGO opened at $10.53 on Thursday. EVgo has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $19.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.71.
EVgo Company Profile (Get Rating)
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
