Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exagen Inc. is engaged in transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases. It developed and commercialises testing products under AVISE brand. Exagen Inc. is based in Vista, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Exagen from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Exagen from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:XGN opened at $6.74 on Thursday. Exagen has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $17.98. The stock has a market cap of $109.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 12.10, a current ratio of 12.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 55.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exagen will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exagen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exagen by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exagen during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Exagen by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Exagen by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

