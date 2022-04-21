Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Exelon reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Exelon.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. StockNews.com began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE EXC traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.68. 178,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,464,573. Exelon has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $50.66.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

