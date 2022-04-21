ExlService (EXLS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. ExlService has set its FY 2022 guidance at $5.350-$5.600 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $5.35-5.60 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ExlService to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $152.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.53 and a 200 day moving average of $131.14. ExlService has a 12 month low of $91.59 and a 12 month high of $153.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan purchased 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.04 per share, with a total value of $171,818.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Narasimha Kini purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.50 per share, with a total value of $62,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,613 shares of company stock valued at $604,726. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ExlService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $724,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in ExlService by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in ExlService by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in ExlService by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXLS shares. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

