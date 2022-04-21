Exponent (EXPO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Exponent to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $104.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Exponent to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EXPO opened at $111.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.64 and a beta of 0.52. Exponent has a 12-month low of $83.49 and a 12-month high of $127.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In other Exponent news, Director George H. Brown purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.18 per share, with a total value of $170,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Exponent by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,815,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $912,360,000 after acquiring an additional 173,681 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Exponent by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,989,000 after acquiring an additional 29,823 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,535,000 after acquiring an additional 24,330 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Exponent by 443.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 27,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 22,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Exponent by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 11,459 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exponent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

