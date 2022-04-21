Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on XOM. MKM Partners upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Argus raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.35.

NYSE XOM opened at $87.96 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.61.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

