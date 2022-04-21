FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.750-$13.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $13.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.

NYSE FDS opened at $443.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.69. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $316.99 and a 1 year high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FDS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $515.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $444.20.

In other news, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total value of $7,316,865.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,510 shares of company stock worth $11,576,190. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $826,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,120,000 after acquiring an additional 44,024 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $521,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

