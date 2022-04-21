Fair Isaac (FICO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.16 per share for the quarter. Fair Isaac has set its FY22 guidance at $14.12 EPS.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Fair Isaac to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fair Isaac stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $409.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,348. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $342.89 and a fifty-two week high of $553.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.71.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.52, for a total transaction of $118,535.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total value of $384,660.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,148 shares of company stock worth $12,804,921. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 43.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,093,000 after acquiring an additional 41,850 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,620,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $413,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

