Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fanuc Ltd. is a manufacturer of factory automation and robots. It is engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of robots and factory automation products primarily in Japan, US, Europe and other Asian countries. The Company’s technology is applied in the automation of machine tools. Its products lineup includes: computer numerical control series; servo motors; carbon dioxide laser oscillators; industrial lasers; robots and robot machines; machine for milling and boring, precision molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machine and nano control technology based machines that have their applications in optical electronics, medical, semiconductor and biotechnology fields. Fanuc Ltd. is headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. “

Get Fanuc alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FANUY. Bank of America lowered shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fanuc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

OTCMKTS:FANUY traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $16.42. The stock had a trading volume of 296,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,128. The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.52. Fanuc has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $25.51.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Fanuc had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fanuc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Fanuc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fanuc (FANUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.