Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Announces Earnings Results

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 10.13%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $40.15 on Thursday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.73 and its 200-day moving average is $30.89. The company has a market capitalization of $524.60 million, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

In other news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish bought 1,147 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.37 per share, for a total transaction of $38,275.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 179,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,196 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 11,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $585,000. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

FMAO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

