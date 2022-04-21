Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Ronald W. Kisling Sells 5,083 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $96,881.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 305,968 shares in the company, valued at $5,831,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Fastly stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,076,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,159,916. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $72.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74.
Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLY shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.30.
About Fastly (Get Rating)
Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fastly (FSLY)
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.