Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Ronald W. Kisling Sells 5,083 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $96,881.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 305,968 shares in the company, valued at $5,831,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fastly stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,076,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,159,916. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $72.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLY shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.30.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

