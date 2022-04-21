Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Insider Sells $143,672.94 in Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) insider Yu-Waye Chu sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $143,672.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,342,037.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:FATE traded down $2.02 on Thursday, reaching $34.58. 156,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,175. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.71. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $97.43.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.04). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 379.89% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FATE. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,444.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 939.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 575.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

