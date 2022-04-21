Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.74% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdco LLC provides an on-demand digital manufacturing platforms in North America, serving the comprehensive product development and low- to mid-volume manufacturing needs. Fathom Holdco LLC, formerly known as Altimar Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FATH. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE FATH traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.19. 51,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,819. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FATH. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $139,738,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $5,480,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. 99.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, CNC machining, injection molding and tooling, and sheet metal fabrication, as well as urethane casting, model assembly and finishing, engineering and design support, and quality inspection services for the technology, defense, aerospace, medical, automotive, and IOT sectors.

