Federated Hermes (FHI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Federated Hermes to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $321.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.17 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect Federated Hermes to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FHI stock opened at $32.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.12. Federated Hermes has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $39.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut Federated Hermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $279,104.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $1,025,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,451 shares of company stock worth $2,954,168. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 18,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

