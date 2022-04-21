FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $298.10.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDX. KeyCorp cut their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Stephens lowered their price target on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDX opened at $209.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx has a 12 month low of $199.03 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.76 and its 200-day moving average is $234.78. The firm has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

