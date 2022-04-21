Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7,092.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on FERG shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Ferguson from £150 ($195.16) to £140 ($182.15) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. HSBC upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,808,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Ferguson by 1,258.1% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,951,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,042,000 after buying an additional 1,808,189 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,734,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Ferguson by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,866,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,674,000 after buying an additional 832,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ferguson by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,301,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,573,000 after buying an additional 806,161 shares in the last quarter. 45.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FERG opened at $138.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.38. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $124.53 and a 12 month high of $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

About Ferguson (Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

