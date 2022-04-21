Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

Fidelity National Information Services has a payout ratio of 22.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services to earn $8.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.00. 3,447,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,083,067. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a PE ratio of 151.47, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Stephens began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.73.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

