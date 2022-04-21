Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) will report $19.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.19 million and the lowest is $19.46 million. Fidus Investment posted sales of $23.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year sales of $84.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.32 million to $86.87 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $94.19 million, with estimates ranging from $89.50 million to $98.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 128.37%. The business had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FDUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidus Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Hovde Group cut Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley increased their price target on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.70.

Shares of Fidus Investment stock opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.37. Fidus Investment has a 12 month low of $16.09 and a 12 month high of $20.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDUS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 28.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 13.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 44,957 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 19.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Fidus Investment in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 819.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 23,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

