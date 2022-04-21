Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.92 Million

Brokerages expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) to post sales of $19.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.46 million and the highest is $20.19 million. Fidus Investment reported sales of $23.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year sales of $84.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.32 million to $86.87 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $94.19 million, with estimates ranging from $89.50 million to $98.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 128.37%. The firm had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Hovde Group downgraded Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fidus Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 13.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 44,957 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 372,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 15.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,014 shares during the last quarter. 21.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDUS stock opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $498.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.37. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $20.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is currently 30.32%.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

