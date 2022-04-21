Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on FRRPF. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised shares of Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Fiera Capital stock remained flat at $$8.28 during midday trading on Thursday. 40 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,918. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $9.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.27.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

