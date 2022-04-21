Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) PT Lowered to C$11.00

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upgraded Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “equal wight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiera Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.14.

TSE FSZ traded down C$0.05 on Thursday, hitting C$10.38. 242,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.40. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of C$9.61 and a 52-week high of C$11.75.

Fiera Capital ( TSE:FSZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$241.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$206.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiera Capital will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$52,501.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,273,550 shares in the company, valued at C$44,873,129.71.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

