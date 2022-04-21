Fifth Third Bancorp Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.75.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $40.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average is $44.78. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. FMR LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 32.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.09%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

