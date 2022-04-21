Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$20.50 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 178.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on Filo Mining from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Filo Mining from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Filo Mining from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$21.00 price target on Filo Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their price target on Filo Mining from C$13.50 to C$17.15 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

FIL traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.97. The company had a trading volume of 191,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,999. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.97. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72. Filo Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.60 and a 12-month high of C$11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.86.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

