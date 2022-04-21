Financial Comparison: AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) & Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) and Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AEye and Aeva Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AEye 0 0 3 0 3.00 Aeva Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80

AEye currently has a consensus target price of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 188.15%. Aeva Technologies has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 162.39%. Given AEye’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe AEye is more favorable than Aeva Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AEye and Aeva Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AEye $3.01 million 264.37 -$65.01 million N/A N/A Aeva Technologies $9.27 million 80.15 -$101.88 million ($0.51) -6.75

AEye has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aeva Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares AEye and Aeva Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AEye N/A -44.51% -19.26% Aeva Technologies -1,099.60% -19.36% -18.60%

Volatility and Risk

AEye has a beta of 2.65, suggesting that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.8% of AEye shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of Aeva Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of AEye shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AEye beats Aeva Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

AEye Company Profile (Get Rating)

AEye, Inc. develops vision hardware, software, and algorithms for autonomous vehicles. The company offers sensors, such as 4Sight A and 4Sight M. It designs iDAR, a robotic solution of artificial perception that fuses LiDAR, computer vision, and artificial intelligence for perception and motion planning for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles. The company provides an iDAR platform that offers scanning and automotive reliability; Dynamic Vixels, a sensor data type that combines pixels from 2D cameras with voxels from LiDAR; and artificial intelligence and software definability. Additionally, it offers AE100 Robotic Perception System, a solid state iDAR based product for the autonomous vehicle, ADAS, and mobility markets; and AE200, which is designed to address the need for modular and high-performance sensors that are based on the iDAR platform. The company was formerly known as US LADAR, Inc. and changed its name to AEye, Inc. in March 2016. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, California.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application. The company was founded in 2017 is based in Mountain View, California.

