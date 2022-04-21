Financial Comparison: Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) versus Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Minerva Neurosciences has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

55.0% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.5% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Minerva Neurosciences and Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Neurosciences $41.18 million 0.73 -$49.91 million ($1.18) -0.59 Tonix Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$92.29 million ($0.26) -0.68

Minerva Neurosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Tonix Pharmaceuticals. Tonix Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Minerva Neurosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Minerva Neurosciences and Tonix Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Neurosciences 0 1 1 0 2.50 Tonix Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Minerva Neurosciences presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 471.35%. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $1.30, suggesting a potential upside of 638.64%. Given Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tonix Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Minerva Neurosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Minerva Neurosciences and Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Neurosciences N/A -114.31% -34.31% Tonix Pharmaceuticals N/A -47.43% -44.56%

About Minerva Neurosciences (Get Rating)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a license agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop, sell, and import roluperidone globally excluding Asia. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include biologics to address organ transplant rejection, autoimmune diseases, and cancer; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions. The company's lead vaccine candidate is TNX-1800, a live replicating vaccine based on the horsepox viral vector platform to protect against COVID-19. Its vaccines also comprise TNX-801, a live horsepox virus vaccine to protect against smallpox and monkeypox, and serves as the vector platform. The company's lead CNS candidate is TNX-102 SL, a sublingual tablet formulation of cyclobenzaprine for fibromyalgia, and for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and alcohol use disorder. Its products include TNX-1300 for the treatment of cocaine intoxication; TNX-601 CR for depression disorder, PTSD, and neurocognitive dysfunction from corticosteroids; and TNX-1900 for migraine and craniofacial pain treatment. Its preclinical pipeline includes TNX-1600 for PTSD, depression, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; TNX-1700 for gastric and pancreatic cancers; TNX-701 for radioprotection; TNX-1200, a smallpox vaccine; TNX-1500, a monoclonal antibody anti-CD40-L for organ transplant rejection autoimmunity; and TNX-2900, an intranasal potentiated oxytocin for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome. It also develops TNX-2100, a COVID-19 skin test; TNX-3500, a COVID-19 antiviral; TNX-3600, a COVID-19 therapeutic platform; and TNX-3700, a COVID-19 vaccine. It has collaboration agreements with Southern Research Institute, Columbia University, the University of Alberta, and Massachusetts General Hospital. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Chatham, New Jersey.

