Financial Survey: Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) versus Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Impac Mortgage and Equinix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impac Mortgage -5.85% -128.03% -0.52% Equinix 7.54% 6.65% 2.56%

44.8% of Impac Mortgage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of Equinix shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Impac Mortgage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Equinix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Impac Mortgage and Equinix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Impac Mortgage 0 0 0 0 N/A Equinix 0 6 11 1 2.72

Equinix has a consensus price target of $853.12, indicating a potential upside of 11.06%. Given Equinix’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Equinix is more favorable than Impac Mortgage.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Impac Mortgage and Equinix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Impac Mortgage $66.32 million 0.22 -$3.88 million ($0.22) -3.14 Equinix $6.64 billion 10.50 $500.19 million $5.54 138.66

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than Impac Mortgage. Impac Mortgage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equinix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Impac Mortgage has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equinix has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Equinix beats Impac Mortgage on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights. The Real Estate Services segment provides loss mitigation and real estate services primarily on its long-term mortgage portfolio, including default surveillance, loan modification, short sale, and real estate owned surveillance and disposition services, as well as monitoring, reconciling, and reporting services for residential and multifamily mortgage portfolios. This segment provides services to investors, servicers, and individual borrowers primarily focusing on loss mitigation and performance. The Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio segment consists of residual interests in the securitization trusts reflected as trust assets and liabilities in its consolidated balance sheets. Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Irvine, California.

Equinix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage. With Equinix, they can scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value.

