First American Financial (FAF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.53. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect First American Financial to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $61.84 on Thursday. First American Financial has a 1 year low of $57.36 and a 1 year high of $81.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in First American Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 81,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,363,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 53,021 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FAF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First American Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on First American Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.57.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

