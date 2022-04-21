First American Financial (FAF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.53. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect First American Financial to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $61.84 on Thursday. First American Financial has a 1 year low of $57.36 and a 1 year high of $81.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.21.
Several analysts recently issued reports on FAF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First American Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on First American Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.57.
First American Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.
