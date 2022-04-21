First BanCorp. (FBP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.70 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 30.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First BanCorp. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FBP opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $16.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $303,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 12,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the third quarter valued at $283,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th.

First BanCorp. Company Profile (Get Rating)

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

